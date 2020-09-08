Naruto Art Gives the Hero a More Accurate Hokage Design

✖

Naruto Uzumaki is a bonafide legend where anime is concerned. The hero led his titular series to the promised land as millions of fans began referring to Naruto as one of anime's greatest stories. Even today, the hero is celebrated by netizens, but they have one gripe with the ninja. Fans have long held a grudge against Naruto's adult design, so one artist felt it was time they fixed the boy up.

Over on. Reddit, the artist Phennic90 posted a piece of art they made for Naruto Uzumaki. The user said they wanted to redesign the Seventh Hokage's look so that is better matched the original anime's colors. And as you can see down below, the makeover works too well.

The makeover makes a few changes to Naruto that fans have requested for years now. Not only does the ninja get his truly golden-yellow hair back, but its style is more unkempt which suits Naruto really well. In fact, the overall color scheme for the hero was shifted in this makeover, but it was for the best.

After all, Naruto has his tanned skin back along with his deep blue eyes. Even the Hokage's nose looks better as it was straightened out appropriately. The redesign to the left is - objectively - better than any of the ones released by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. That is if you are a fan of Naruto and his past.

The sequel had to make tough choices when it came to designing its legacy heroes, and none were harder than Naruto. There would be no Boruto without Naruto, but they still wanted to give the Hokage a noticeable change. There is no denying the righthand design above makes Naruto look older, and that might have been the team's most important goal.

