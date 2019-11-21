Naruto Shippuden Cosplay Fans Out with Post-Timeskip Temari

One of the best parts of the ongoing Naruto franchise is seeing some of your favorite protagonists grow over time, starting out as children and eventually becoming full blown adults, now parents themselves. At the halfway point of the franchise, Naruto and his friends spent three years training to get ready for the dangers of the Akatsuki and attempt to save their friend Sasuke from a dangerous path of his own making. Temari, the sand ninja who first appeared as a villain to Konoha, became a part of it through her relationship with Shikamaru. Now, one fan has brought the fan wielding ninja of the sand to life!

Instagram User Evvils shared her amazing cosplay of Temari, fan and all, that was taken during the Anime NYC event, showing off the character from her days during the Ninja Fourth World War that took place during the episodes of Naruto: Shippuden:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Temari recently appeared in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, helping her son Shikadai in his fight against Urashiki, the villainous member of the Otsutsuki Clan. Though she still had plenty of tricks up her sleeve, she wasn’t able to overtake the albino, celestial ninja and fell to his power. With both Boruto and Sasuke travelling back to the past, one has to wonder if we’ll also have the chance to revisit a younger Temari to boot.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that pays homage to Naruto: Shippuden? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.