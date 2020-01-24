Naruto Showcases Sarada’s Top-Class Strategy

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hasn’t been shy about placing the son of Naruto and his team of young ninja into danger’s path, with the band of shinobi attempting to rescue the seventh Hokage from a sealed prison created by the Kara organization. Having escaped from Konoha, Boruto, Mitsuki, Kawaki, and Sarada are facing off against the large Kara member named Boro, whose ninjutsu skills are so advanced that he may be unbeatable. However, this latest chapter of the manga shows just how much Sarada inherited from her parents Sasuke and Sakura, acting as the current team leader of the band of runaways.

Warning! We’ll be diving into spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ recent manga chapter, 42, so if you want to go into these events fresh whenever they hit the anime, steer clear!

With Boro exhibiting his invincible power to regenerate from nearly every attack, Team 7 finds themselves at an impasse. With Boruto and Kawaki even going so far to completely annihilate his upper torso, it seems that even an attack like this isn’t enough to keep the Boro member down. This battle however has given us some in-depth, new insight into Sarada’s tactical mind, with her originally using her Sharingan to get close enough to Boro to find an opening.

As Team 7 uses more and more of their chakra, both Kawaki and Sarada convene to discuss what their next move can possibly be. As Kawaki explains how the members of the Kara Organization operate, Uchiha learns that the source of Boro’s power is derived from a “core” that is located within his body. Using the power of her eyes inherited from the Uchiha Clan, Sarada determines right where Boro’s core is and unleashes a Chidori on the spot, ending the chapter.

With Boro being one of the deadliest foes that Team 7 has faced, Sarada has stood out as the MVP of the battle and we’ll have to see if her last ditch attempt to bring how down was a success!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.