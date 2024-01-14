Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Promo Teases Mitsuki's New Power

There are few things stronger in Naruto than the power of friendship. In the original series, Naruto's bonds were a key topic as the boy strived to earn his village's acceptance. In Boruto, the sequel has honed in on friendships all the same as the next generation of the Hidden Leaf pushes itself ahead. Now, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is preparing to examine one of its tightest friendships, and we have Mitsuki to thank.

Not long ago, Boruto made a comeback with a new series, and the story moved forward with a big time skip. The Hidden Leaf Village is reeling as a powerful jutsu swapped Boruto and Kawaki's places. The change has turned Boruto into the village's top enemy as the world now believes the boy killed Naruto. This swap also made Mitsuki believe his best friend is Kawaki, and he's about to go after Boruto according to a new manga promo.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The first teaser for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter six is live, and it is there we can see Mitsuki on the prowl. We are given a close look at the character's post-time skip design, and he has not skipped his training. The simple promo shows Mitsuki in Sage Mode standing across from Boruto who has shed his cloak. To the side, we can see Sarada looking horrified by the whole ordeal. You can imagine how intense this battle between the two is going to get, and Boruto will break it down shortly.

If you are not caught up with Boruto and its new series, it won't take long to read through it. You can find the Boruto manga titles on the Shonen Jump app and through Manga Plus. So for more information on the Naruto sequel, you can read its official synopsis below:

"A new generation of ninja is ready to take the stage, led by Naruto's own son, Boruto! Years have passed since Naruto and Sasuke teamed up to defeat Kaguya, the progenitor of chakra and the greatest threat the ninja world has ever faced. Times are now peaceful and the new generation of shinobi has not experienced the same hardships as its parents. Perhaps that is why Boruto would rather play video games than train. However, one passion does burn deep in this ninja boy's heart, and that is the desire to defeat his father!"

What do you think about this latest Boruto promo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!