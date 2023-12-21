Naruto: The Hidden Leaf Village Just Lost a Famous Ninja

Naruto knows what it takes to raise up a village, and now his son is learning the ropes. For years, fans have followed Naruto's adventures, and now Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is challenging its lead with roadblock after roadblock. This week, the Boruto sequel went live with a new chapter, and it was there we learned the Hidden Leaf Village is facing an all-new threat. With Naruto and Boruto out of the picture, a few familiar faces ambushed, and the Hidden Leaf lost part of team Konohamaru as such.

Yes, you read that right. Team Konohamaru is older, wiser, and stronger these. Days. The group's leader is busy advising the new Homage in Naruto's absence, and Udon is on the ground. As for Moegi, well – it seems the woman is out of commission for now as she was sealed into a Chakra Tree by a Ten-Tails clone.

As we saw in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex last month, the Hidden Leaf was invaded by Code's force, and it was there he brought his freaky army. The Ten-Tail clones were able to seal a number of ninjas within trees, and this includes Moegi. This month, Konohamaru did confirm Moegi was alive in the tree, but she isn't going anywhere any time fast.

Of course, the manga went on to explain the truth behind the clones. The Ten-Tails chakra copied an imprint of each person caught in its trees. From those impressions, new clones have been made that are autonomous, and they are now on the hunt. Of course, this means Moegi has a Ten-Tails clone out there, and the alter reveals they have an innate desire to kill Konohamaru. This is no doubt due to Moegi's crush on the Sarutobi heir, so you can bet the clone is already planning their introduction.

If you are not caught up with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex or the original series, the manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Years have passed since Naruto and Sasuke teamed up to defeat Kaguya, the progenitor of chakra and the greatest threat the ninja world has ever faced. Times are now peaceful and the new generation of shinobi has not experienced the same hardships as its parents. Perhaps that is why Boruto would rather play video games than train. However, one passion does burn deep in this ninja boy's heart, and that is the desire to defeat his father!"

What do you think about Moegi's new role in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!