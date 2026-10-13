Naruto Card Game Shows Off Dream Fights in Special Anime Trailer – Watch

Naruto is gearing up to make its official card game debut next year, and it is showing off some of the dream match ups that fans will be able to make happen with a special new trailer from the original studio behind the Naruto anime. The Naruto franchise has quite a lot in the works as it gears up for a wave of big new plans for the future. There are not only new anime and manga projects now in the works, but there’s even a real life trading card game on the way too.

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Naruto took the stage during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend to reveal the first looks at what to expect from the franchise over the years to come, and it includes the release of NARUTO CARD GAME next Summer. Currently scheduled for a release in June 2027, the trading card game showed off the first look at some of the first releases that fans will get to see when it hits. But kicking open the door in a strong way is a special animated trailer for NARUTO CARD GAME that is brought to life by Pierrot, the same studio behind the Naruto TV anime series. Check it out in action below.

Naruto Card Game Releases Special Anime Trailer

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NARUTO CARD GAME will be making its simultaneous launch worldwide in June 2027, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. The launch line up for the new game will have three Starter Decks led by Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha and Gaara. The game’s first booster pack (dubbed “Enter: Naruto Uzumaki!”) will be launching at the same time as well. There will be in-store preview events demoing the upcoming game beginning next February, with a bigger global campaign distributing one million Demo Decks in Spring 2027.

The starter decks are centering around the three major characters with character support cards and more that fans will then be able to shake up with additional booster pack releases. We’ve seen a lot of trading card games absolutely blow up over the last few years (a single look at One Piece will tell you how big of a deal they are now), so there’s absolutely a chance that the same will happen here considering that Naruto is one of the biggest anime franchises that’s on the cusp of a much bigger return soon.

What’s Next for Naruto?

©Masashi Kishimoto,Scott/SHUEISHA / ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Naruto has also unveiled some huge plans through at least 2029 as part of Project Rasengan. It’s a new initiative that not only includes this new trading card game, but a new video game release and more of the anime and manga. NARUTO x NINKU is an official crossover anime that has been announced that will unite these two classic Shonen Jump franchises with a revival four episode special uniting their respective ninja heroes into a new adventure showing off all of their skills.

There’s something even bigger on the way, however, as Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto is returning to the franchise for a new phase of the story. Naruto Shadow Rising has been officially announced as a brand new manga set after the events of the original series, and seemingly before the events of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel series. It’s yet to be revealed when this new manga will hit, but more will be revealed at Jump Festa 2027 later this year.

Will you be diving into the new Naruto trading card game when it hits next year? Are you excited for more of Naruto‘s anime future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!