Naruto Live-Action Movie Gets Promising Update From Director With Tease for More Soon

Naruto is now in the works on a new live-action movie, and the director behind it all has shared a promising update on how it’s all coming along so far. Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto is fast approaching the 25th anniversary of its original debut, and thus fans have begun to see the franchise making its return with all sorts of surprising new projects now in development. But the biggest surprise has to be a new live-action movie with Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton is now overseeing this new Naruto live-action feature film debut with a worldwide casting process kicking off earlier this Summer. The Naruto franchise took the stage during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend with all sorts of teases for the future, and it included a special message from Cretton on how the new live-action movie is progressing, “We’re hard at work and will have more to share soon.”

Courtesy of Viz Media

“When we kicked off our worldwide search for Team 7 this summer, I talked about what an honor it is to bring Kishimoto-sensei’s incredible world and characters to life,” Cretton revealed in a new statement to Naruto fans during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend. “The further we get into making this film, the more excited I am about what we’re creating.” The director then got even deeper into what about the franchise and titular character appeals to him the most, “What I’ve always loved about Naruto is that he’s the character who might normally get sidelined as a sidekick.”

“He’s excitable, he tries too hard, and people underestimate him,” Cretton continued. “But he has an incredible heart.” Through the statement, it’s also clear that Cretton really gets it, “No matter how many times he fails or gets knocked down, he never stops believing in himself or fighting for the people he loves. That spirit is at the heart of the story we’re telling.” But Cretton was also sure to ease any potential worries that there won’t be an appropriate amount of care put into it, “These characters mean so much to so many people, myself included, and I carry that with me as we make this film.”

When Does Naruto’s Live-Action Movie Come Out?

Courtesy of Viz Media

“We’re approaching the world, relationships, and journeys Kishimoto-sensei created with a lot of care, and we want to capture what makes NARUTO so special,” Cretton stated. “We’re hard at work and will have more to share soon. Until then, thank you for your passion, your patience, and for being along for the ride. I can’t wait for you to see what’s ahead!” But as of right now, the new live-action Naruto film has yet to set a release date or window with production slated to kick off soon enough. Though that might mean the wait for the next Spider-Man movie could be further off.

Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the new live-action Naruto movie for Lionsgate Pictures, and is also co-writing it alongside Tasha Huo. Cretton is also a co-producer on the film alongside Jeyun Munford through Hisako with Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions, and Jeremy Latcham. The worldwide casting search for Naruro, Sasuke and Sakura is underway, but no official cast for any of the other characters has been revealed as of this time.

What are you hoping to see for the new Naruto live-action movie from the director behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!