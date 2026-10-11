Naruto Unveils Big Future Plans for Years to Come With Special Trailer – Watch

Naruto is on the cusp of a huge comeback for the franchise, and it’s touting even more big reveals and projects to come with the start of a whole new initiative for it all. Naruto was one of the key anime franchises that had something to showcase during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend, but it arguably had the biggest panel with some of the biggest announcements. But even with all that had been revealed this weekend, there’s still much more to come our way in the coming years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naruto took the stage during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend to announce Project Rasengan, a new endeavor that will be resulting in new anime, video game, and manga releases over the next few years. Teasing to be slated out for as far as 2019, Project Rasengan is giving fans a look into the huge future for the franchise with a special trailer that you can check out below to see the full scope of the kinds of plans they have so far.

Naruto Unveils Project Rasengan for Teases of 2027-2029 Projects

Play video

Project Rasengan was revealed during Naruto’s New York Comic Con 2026 panel, and it was teased that it would be including new projects through to at least 2029. For an example of the kinds of projects we’ll see as part of this new initiative, the first releases include the start of the new Naruto Card Game, a worldwide launch of a new mobile game, and even the release of a brand new Naruto anime that will actually be featuring a surprise crossover with the Shonen Jump classic hit, Ninku. But release dates for each have yet to be finalized for now.

NARUTO x NINKŪ is a four episode crossover event series that will be combining Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto series and Koji Kiriyama’s Ninku series. Both creators oversaw the original story that fans will see in action, and this is the shape that the previously announced Naruto anime revival took while it has been in production following its indefinite delay announcement a few years ago. Original Ninku anime series director Noriyuki Abe will be directing the new crossover with Tetsuya Nishio (who also worked on the original series) will be providing the character designs.

What’s Next for Naruto?

©Masashi Kishimoto,Scott/SHUEISHA / ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

There’s something even bigger planned for the future, however, as Masashi Kishimoto is returning to the franchise for a brand new manga series. Naruto Shadow Rising is a new series that takes place after the events of the original series, but before the events of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel. This will be exploring the time period that fans have never gotten to see in action before, and it’s quite exciting for what it could mean for the ongoing future of this expanding story.

Naruto will be revealing more updates about their Project Rasengan works during Jump Festa 2027 later this December, so fans will hopefully get a much more concrete update about when fans can hope to see many of these new releases finally make their debuts. There’s also a new live-action feature film now in development, so it’s likely to fit within these coming Project Rasengan plans if everything works out.

What are you hoping to see from Naruto‘s future? What kinds of new anime or manga would be great to get? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!