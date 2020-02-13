Naruto Cosplay Unites The Deadly Duo of Obito And Madara

The deadly duo of Obito and Madara Uchiha of the Akatsuki were easily the most powerful villains to emerge in the series of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden! With the pair attempting to create their own version of the ninja world by bringing everyone under their command using a moon sized Sharingan, the combined forces of Naruto, Konoha, and the rest of the ninja villages put their plans to an end. The Akatsuki paved the way for the current villainous organization of Kara in Boruto, but the power of Obito and Madara will not soon be rivaled we’d imagine.

Obito was originally one of the original team mates of Kakashi, finding himself fatally injured during a mission and giving his Sharingan to his partner that the Copy Cat Ninja has used ever since. As we learned, Obito had survived and fell in line with Madara Uchiha, one of the original members of the Uchiha Clan and ancestor to Sasuke and Itachi. With a plan to bring the world under their control, they assisted in forming the Akatsuki and created a serious new challenge for Konoha in the process.

Instagram Cosplayer WeGenAer shared the amazing duo cosplay of Obito and Madara, bringing two of the most powerful evil ninja of the Naruto franchise to life with some stunning detail:

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.