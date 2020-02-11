This Naruto Cosplay Does Orochimaru Better Than the Anime

While the Naruto series began with the villainous Orochimaru attempting to take over the body of Sasuke Uchiha, his role as the main antagonist eventually gave way to new villains in the forms of the Akatsuki, Obito, and Madara Uchiha. Still, Orochimaru's legacy on the series held fast and his "clone" in Mitsuki has even become a valued member of the Hidden Leaf Village and a team mate to both Boruto and Sarada on Team 7. While Orochimaru may not be given the spotlight as much as he had at the beginning of the franchise, it's clear that fans still hold a place for the snake like villain close to their hearts, with this cosplay being just one example!

Orochimaru was originally one of the founding members of the Akatsuki, eventually leaving to try to accomplish his own sinister goals. While taking Sasuke under his wing to attempt to overtake his body for himself, the albino villain found himself falling before the young Uchiha, being absorbed into his body as well as becoming a part of his protege, Kabito. Eventually however, Orochimaru found his way back to life during the Ninja Fourth World War and has not been nearly as villainous as he once was.

One Reddit User dug up this amazing cosplay that looks as if it was ripped right from the pages and episodes of Naruto, with a cosplayer applying some amazing make up to perfectly bring the snake-like dark ninja to life in a way that has Konoha fans turning their heads:

While Konoha is currently struggling against the sinister organization known as Kara in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we do wonder if it's only a matter of time until Orochimaru makes his villainous comeback.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.