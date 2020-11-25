Naruto Cosplay Shares Terrifying Orochimaru

✖

One of the biggest villains of the Naruto franchise is the rogue snake ninja known as Orochimaru, who attempted to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha in the early episodes of the anime franchise but was eventually redeemed and allowed to live among the villagers, and one fan has created some terrifyingly spooky Cosplay of the villain! With Orochimaru teased to return in the fight against the Kara Organization in the current series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it definitely seems like the former bad guy of the franchise is attempting to earn his place with his former enemies.

The idea of redeeming Orochimaru seemed impossible when the character was first introduced, gathering together a band of Sound Ninja in order to assist him in destroying the Hidden Leaf. In his bid to swap his spirit into the body of Sasuke Uchiha, Orochimaru continued gaining strength by learning more dark jutsu to help in his nefarious experiments. Surprisingly, Orochimaru would eventually have offspring of his own in the young ninja Mitsuki, who has become a valuable member of Team 7, fighting alongside Boruto Uzumaki and Sarada Uchiha, rounding out one of the strongest ninja teams of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!

Instagram Cosplayer Pon Pon Cosplay shared this impressively creepy Cosplay of Orochimaru, giving the rogue snake ninja an insane tongue that helps promote the idea that the evil antagonist has lost most of his humanity in exploring the world of forbidden jutsus:

Orochimaru wasn't just responsible for the kidnapping of Sasuke, but was also one of the premiere members of the Akatsuki, the big villainous collective that was the biggest threat to Konoha throughout Naruto: Shippuden. Though Orochimaru was eventually defeated by Sasuke and joined with his student in Kabuto, he would eventually find himself returned to life officially, and thus began his journey of living within the walls of Konoha. With his upcoming fight with Victor of the Kara Organization, it will be interesting to see if the former villain has learned any new tricks!

What do you think of this creepy cosplay for Naruto's Orochimaru? Do you think that the snake ninja will eventually return to the world of villainy in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!