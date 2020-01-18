Naruto May Release an Exclusive Jiraiya Funko Pop Soon

In anime, much like other fictional mediums, death isn’t always the end as numerous characters have been resurrected following their individual demise. When a character stays dead, it’s definitely something to note, as has been the case with Naruto’s deceased mentor, Jiraiya. The Elder Sage was not only the one to teach the young Konoha ninja his trademark move of the Rasengan, but also several other jutsus that he still uses to this day. Now, it looks like fans will be able to revisit the character once again with this upcoming exclusive Funko Pop!

Jiraiya, unfortunately, lost his life in his battle against his former student, and member of the villainous band of renegade ninjsa named the Akatsuki, Pain. Though he unleashed the full extent of his ninja abilities, it simply wasn’t enough to defeat the insanely powerful villain at the time. Naruto eventually got peace for his master by defeating Pain and putting an end to his plan of destroying the Hidden Leaf Village!

Funko Pop Hunters discovered a Tweet that appears to be hinting that an upcoming Funko Pop figurine is about to be released through Hot Topic Stores of the “Pervy Sage” that is Jiraiya, following his recent appearance in the anime sequel of the franchise, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations:

Hot Topic exclusive Jiraiya appears to be on the way! https://t.co/0o2Z9g7Nvl — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) January 15, 2020

As mentioned earlier, Jiraiya “returned” to the series thanks in part to a time travel story arc that saw Naruto’s son, Boruto, and his current sensei Sasuke travelling to the past of Konoha and running into the powerful ninja. While all the Konoha ninjas teamed up to battle against the villainous Otsutsuki, it would seem as if Jiraiya never discovered the future ninjas’ true identities, though there were several hints along the way that he may have known from the very start.

Would you be interested in picking up a Jiraiya Funko Pop? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.