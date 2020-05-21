Boruto Cliffhanger Teases Secret to How Otsutsuki Ninja Can Be Killed

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest chapter continues to unfold some series-changing revelations. We've learned the true secret behind the new Kara organization, and its leader, Jigen. That reveal has collided with even bigger revelations about the true nature and origins of the Naruto foes The Otusutsuki Clan - which has in turn collided with revelations about the Karma seals on Boruto and Kawaki, and what they could mean for the ominous flash-forward scene that started the series. If all that wasn't enough, the latest page-turner chapter of Boruto's manga also ends with the major tease of the secret to truly killing an Otsutsuki!

Warning - Boruto Chapter 46 SPOILERS Follow!

The big exposition dump in Boruto has come courtesy of Amado, Kara's chief scientist who has defected to Konohagakure with a stunning revelation of his own: he and his associate Koji Kashin (or Jiraiya???) were never really with Kara. The pair have been watching Jigen, waiting for the chance to kill the parasitic Isshiki Otsutsuki, who is hiding inside of Kara's leader.

While Amado is parsing out all his gems of knowledge about Kara, the Otsutsuki, and the truth about the Karma seals on Boruto and Kawaki, Koji Kashan is battling Jigen. The battle is pretty fierce, but Koji has a secret weapon, summoning natural flames to burn Jigen. At that moment back in Konohagakure, Amado drops this little gem on Naruto and Co.:

"Isshiki's power is immense. If he were to return in full form, we won't be able to stop him! It'll be the end of this world. So long as there is Karma, Ohsutsuki will revive. They are beings who have managed to transcend death... But it's not like it's impossible. I'll teach all of you how to kill an Otsutuski!"

As we've been saying for months now, Boruto is now a crucial chapter of the Naruto saga, which transforms everything we thought we saw unfold in Shippuden (is Kaguya really dead???). Boruto and Kawaki's duel in the flash-forward opening of the series is once again a major question, as we have to wonder if it's the two boys fighting, two Otsutsuki, or some combination of both. Amado's teased reveal of the Otsutsuki Clan's true fatal weakness is also going to be a game-changer for the Naruto saga, as the shinobi of Konohagakure (and their children), will now have a much clearer mission to defeat their sworn foes.

...And with the clock counting down to a day when Boruto will be fully possessed by Momoshiki Otsutsuki, Naruto and co. don't have any time to wasted taking out this new enemy.

New episodes of Boruto stream weekly on Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll. You can read the manga online HERE.

