Naruto Fans Are Losing It Over Boruto's Big Jiraiya Reference

If there is one ninja fans miss from Naruto, it would be Jiraiya. It is no secret the Sannin was killed in the later part of Naruto: Shippuden, but he went down as a hero. However, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations piqued interest when it teased Jiraiya might be alive, and the manga's latest chapter has only doubled the suspicion thanks to the one and only Naruto Uzumaki.

And as you can imagine, fans are FREAKING OUT over the implication. If you don't want to check out spoilers for Boruto chapter 60, be careful! There are plenty below:

For those of you caught up with Boruto, you will know what went down in this stuffed chapter. The update followed Kashin Koji as he prepared to fight Jigen for real. It was there the fighter said he was specifically created to kill the Kara leader, and that was enough to set fans off.

As you can see in the slides below, netizens are geeking out over the fact that Kashin was created rather than born. It seems like he is an artificial ninja full stop, but that is not all. When the white-haired ninja began to fight Jigen, he used some moves which have only ever been used by Jiraiya until now. That catches the eye of Naruto, and the shocked Hokage admits he recognizes that fighting style. While he doesn't say it reminds him of Jiraiya specifically, fans are willing to bet that is what the Hokage meant.

Now, netizens are losing it over the fight's big nod to Jiraiya and what it means. Evidence continues to mount that Kashin is related to Jiraiya in some way or another. The only question remaining is how the pair are connected, so here's to hoping Boruto answers fans before too long.

Do you think that Kashin is related to Jiraiya somehow? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!