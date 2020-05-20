Naruto Fans Are Losing It Over Boruto's Big Jiraiya Reference
If there is one ninja fans miss from Naruto, it would be Jiraiya. It is no secret the Sannin was killed in the later part of Naruto: Shippuden, but he went down as a hero. However, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations piqued interest when it teased Jiraiya might be alive, and the manga's latest chapter has only doubled the suspicion thanks to the one and only Naruto Uzumaki.
And as you can imagine, fans are FREAKING OUT over the implication. If you don't want to check out spoilers for Boruto chapter 60, be careful! There are plenty below:
For those of you caught up with Boruto, you will know what went down in this stuffed chapter. The update followed Kashin Koji as he prepared to fight Jigen for real. It was there the fighter said he was specifically created to kill the Kara leader, and that was enough to set fans off.
As you can see in the slides below, netizens are geeking out over the fact that Kashin was created rather than born. It seems like he is an artificial ninja full stop, but that is not all. When the white-haired ninja began to fight Jigen, he used some moves which have only ever been used by Jiraiya until now. That catches the eye of Naruto, and the shocked Hokage admits he recognizes that fighting style. While he doesn't say it reminds him of Jiraiya specifically, fans are willing to bet that is what the Hokage meant.
Now, netizens are losing it over the fight's big nod to Jiraiya and what it means. Evidence continues to mount that Kashin is related to Jiraiya in some way or another. The only question remaining is how the pair are connected, so here's to hoping Boruto answers fans before too long.
Do you think that Kashin is related to Jiraiya somehow? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Give It to Us
I need this guy's backstory like no cap. Kashin Koji is the one of the biggest mystery I've seen so far and his parallel with Jiraiya is interesting. His backstory will serve for good storytelling and the fact that scientific ninja tools is surrounding this makes it awesome! pic.twitter.com/jPORkM4VzR— Darkside / BORUTO SZN 🙌🏾 (@DarkKageXL) May 20, 2020
Hmmmmm
10/10, another explosive-awesome chapter with Koji and Jigen fighting as Amado leaks even more about Otsutsuki and Kara.. I liked the backstory of Isshiki and Koji's jutsu which are the same as Jiraiya's. There's more info that Amado has to leak in next chapters, I can't wait !!! pic.twitter.com/jyzGctXzRx— ArKo (@ro_arko) May 20, 2020
Just Maybe?
Boruto might actually push the Jiraiya theory pic.twitter.com/8dafsAJwn1— ₭yle (@kaw1_) May 20, 2020
We Agree
it's has to be Jiraiya come on now! #BorutoCh46 pic.twitter.com/KXuLxO6B5D— Daisy Blossom (@daisyxblossom) May 20, 2020
Coincidence?
Interesting so KK used the same jutsu on Isshiki that jiraiya used on Urashiki in the time travel arc🔥 pic.twitter.com/vewg76y3Lk— Jackson (@Boruto4life) May 20, 2020
It's Possible!
— Boruto Chapter 46 Review —
Wow.. what an amazing chapter.
Koji really seems to be at least a cyborg rinne rebirthed Jiraiya, if he IS Jiraiya, I hope Kodachi has a good explanation.
The fact that Kawaki and Boruto's karmas developing more scares me, the fight at the+ pic.twitter.com/bjnUnaPH0J— SԋαԃσɯSҽɾαρԋ (@ShadowSeraph01) May 20, 2020
Shaking Intensifies
Those who suggest Kashin Koji as Jiraiya are now shaking with excitement😂😂😂
A mysterious shinobi out of nowhere using toad summoning and rasengan...quite disturbing and that demands an explanation😂...apapun kita wait and see.😌 https://t.co/Yss2zrovLf— أحمد كانيكي ستي ايت هوم دان برڤواسا (@Ahmad_KanekiKen) May 18, 2020
