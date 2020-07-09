Naruto Cosplay Hypes The Mystery of Itachi Uchiha

✖

It's been years since we witnessed the death of Itachi Uchiha, the focal point of Sasuke's revenge who had murdered their entire clan, and yet, he is still considered by many to be one of the best characters of the Naruto franchise, as well as one of the most important ninja of the series and one fan has perfectly captured the aesthetic of the one time member of the Akatsuki. Though Itachi was ultimately killed by his own brother, he made a return appearance during the Ninja Fourth World War, along with a number of other deceased ninjas!

Itachi's background was a complicated one, with the reasoning behind why he murdered his own family and clan being revealed as the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden reached its end. Secretly working for Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village the whole time, the eldest Uchiha was told to kill his clan as they were looking to rise up and take over the ninja village for themselves. With him being unable to tell his brother of why he committed these sins, Itachi joined the Akatsuki and seemingly assisted the rogue ninja organization in searching to capture all the tailed beasts to change the world to their liking.

Instagram Cosplayer Yuuji1127 shared this impressively mysterious take on Itachi in his Akatsuki gear, showing off the Sharingan which has become one of the most popular ninjutsu techniques within the franchise of Naruto since debuting early on in the series itself:

Sasuke and Itachi eventually found peace, though the eldest sibling still died as a result, and it took some time for the youngest Uchiha to find his way, once again returning to the Hidden Leaf Village! Sasuke now has a family of his own, settling down with his team mate Sakura and having a daughter in Sarada, but we have to imagine that Itachi is happy thinking on the path his brother took from the great beyond.

