NBA Star Kevin Porter Jr Hits Court with Itachi Sneakers

Naruto has managed to find its way into numerous real life sporting events. Whether it be a Mixed Martial Artist showing off Konoha hand signs to amp up the crowd before a big match, or two friends in the National Football League pretending to create a Rasengan as an end zone victory dance, the ninja franchise continues to find new ways of entering the world of sports. Now, one NBA player has worn attire that honors one of the most dangerous members of the Akatsuki who was responsible for the destruction of the Uchiha Clan.

Reddit User C4meronx3 shared some close up photos of Kevin Porter Jr’s sneakers that have a custom image of Itachi Uchiha painted on the side of each, showing off a brand new Konoha interpretation of these Puma sneakers that are afflicted with the Sharingan:

The Uchiha Clan had one of the most cursed bloodlines of the franchise, with Itachi being goaded into killing his clan at the behest of several shadow players in the world of the ninja. When Itachi finally faced off against his younger brother, the older sibling could feel nothing but remorse, and perhaps affection, for Sasuke and the predicament he was in. With Itachi essentially throwing the fight, his eyes were transferred to Sasuke.

With a brand new level of Sharingan pumping in his head and his thirst for revenge against Konoha growing, the living Uchiha brother swore to cut a bloody path through the ninja village that was his home for so many years. Of course, the Sharingan wielding ninja eventually “mellowed out” and became a shadow ninja for the village.

Kevin Porter Jr is currently a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team, which is quite the achievement for a 19 year old b-ball player. It’s clear that Porter has a love of the franchise and is doing his part to spread the word on the Naruto anime series.

What did you think of these custom Itachi sneakers?

