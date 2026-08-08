The Live Action Naruto is Throwing a Wrench Into Spider-Man 5’s Plans

With the likes of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender helping to lead the charge on live-action anime adaptations, it makes sense that the Hidden Leaf Village’s ninjas would look to jump into the action. Lionsgate is planning to create the first Western live-action take on the Seventh Hokage’s story, as Naruto has been confirmed for the silver screen. With filming set to start sooner than some might expect, Naruto Uzumaki’s rise might be bad news for those hoping to return to the life of Peter Parker.

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Whatever might be of “Spider-Man 5” is most likely not going to begin filming in 2027, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton will begin filming the live-action Naruto in the first half of next year. While Cretton hasn’t been confirmed to direct the next entry in New York City’s favorite wall-crawler, it would make sense that Sony and Marvel would be looking to bring back the director considering the sheer size of Brand New Day’s box office profits. The space between the latest Spider-Man movie and whatever comes next might be some time, which would work well considering the history of the wall-crawler’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: No Way Home landed in theaters in 2021, meaning it’s been five years since we last saw the wallcrawler leading his own film.

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Earlier this summer, Lionsgate proved that they were wasting little time in creating the first live-action iteration of the Hidden Leaf to hit the screen. A casting call has been making its way online that is looking to cast older teenagers in the roles of Team 7, making for a shift from the source material. While we would eventually see the likes of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura as older teenagers, this was mostly in Naruto: Shippuden rather than the original series. Following this reveal, shonen fans have been left to wonder if any other major changes will be made in the upcoming live-action film.

While Naruto is planning to overtake the live-action world thanks to Cretton and Lionsgate, the same can’t be said, unfortunately, for Peter Parker and the anime realm. Spidey has never had an anime adaptation to call his own, though Disney has been wading further into the medium in recent years. Star Wars: Visions saw several Japanese production houses weaving their own takes on the Jedi and the Sith in the anime medium. To date, there hasn’t been a Marvel: Visions confirmed, though we have to imagine that fans of the comic book universe would love nothing more than to see Spidey and his fellow Avengers finally arrive in a new anime series. With the MCU back in a big way, adding an anime flair to the universe would be a welcome addition.