Naruto’s Live-Action Movie Might Be Adapting One of the Anime’s First Big Missions: Report

Naruto is now in the works on a new live-action feature film, and a new report suggests that this new outing could be adapting one of the anime and manga’s first big missions for its story. Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto has been long in the works on a proper comeback for the franchises over the last few years. Following the 20th anniversary of the series, Naruto has been working on an anime revival that fans are hoping to get an update for soon. But that’s far from all as a new live-action movie is on the way too.

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Naruto‘s new live-action movie is slated to begin production in earnest next year, and has been in the midst of a global casting search for its main trio. Very little has been revealed in terms of what the movie will actually be about, but a new report from Knight Edge Media teases that the movie is taking Naruto and Team 7 on their first mission, which could end up being the Land of Waves arc.

Naruto Live-Action Movie Reportedly Reveals Story Details

Courtesy of Viz Media

The reported plot synopsis for the live-action Naruto film sets the stage for the setting, but doesn’t outright confirm any concrete details. Teasing it takes place in an “alternate universe” where “every child dreams of becoming a ninja,” Naruto is teased to be an “an exceptionally gifted but challenging new recruit” who is assigned to his first mission alongside Sasuke and Sakura. While the mission is not revealed, it’s also teased to be “something far more dangerous and sinister than anticipated” while Naruto contends with a demon inside of him.

The plot sounds vague enough that it is going to be approachable by many audiences who aren’t experienced with the original Naruto series, but also doesn’t really reveal any concrete information about this first mission. This could end up being the “Land of Waves” arc seen in the earliest chapters and episodes from Naruto’s original source material, and would be a solid first outing to go on because it has a set ending. Every other potential arc would just be far too big. Unless the film decides to have its own original story, a streamlined version of the fight with Zabuza and Haku can be done in under two hours.

What to Know for the Live-Action Naruto Movie

Courtesy of Viz Media

As for what has been confirmed for the Naruto live-action movie so far, original series creator Masashi Kishimoto has been involved with the production (but the extent of which has yet to be revealed). Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the new live-action Naruto movie for Lionsgate Pictures. He will also be co-writing the film together with Tasha Huo. Cretton is also a co-producer on the film alongside Jeyun Munford through Hisako with Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions, and Jeremy Latcham.

A global casting search has kicked off for Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, and it’s been reported that Charles Melton has been cast in the role of Kakashi Hatake. No official word has been revealed about any of the cast members so far, but if the story is indeed starting from the beginning we’re going to see a lot more important names added to the roster once production kicks off in full.

What are you hoping to see in the new live-action Naruto movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – Knight Edge Media