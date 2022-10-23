Naruto Kickstarts New Manga with Sasuke Retsuden Debut: Read

Naruto is back, and thanks to a special new release, all eyes are on the Uchiha family once again. While the main series continues its work on Boruto, Sasuke is leading his very own manga courtesy of Shonen Jump. After a long wait, Sasuke Retsuden has been turned into a manga, and its first chapter is available to read right now.

As you can see below, the first chapter of Sasuke Retsuden is live online. Fans can head to the Shonen Jump app to find the story for themselves. And thankfully, Viz Media will be publishing new chapters in time with Japan to keep fans satisfied.

What Is Sasuke Retsuden?

Of course, you might not even know what Sasuke Retsuden stands for. The series debuted back in August 2019 as a light novel. Series creator Masashi Kishimoto did the story's few illustrations while writer Jun Esaka penned the script. It didn't take long for fans to begin begging for more. And now, that dream has turned into a reality courtesy of Sasuke Retsuden's manga adaptation.

As for the story itself, it takes place several years after the end of Naruto: Shippuden. At this time, Naruto Uzumaki has become the Hokage while Sasuke continues his work outside of the Hidden Leaf as a sort of Shadow Hokage. When Naruto comes down with a terminal illness shared by the Sage of Six Paths, Sasuke is forced to journey across the world to find a cure, and it doesn't take long before Sakura joins in on the mission.

Now, this beloved light novel is making its manga premiere, and chapter one can be read for free right now. New chapters of Sasuke Retsuden will be posted weekly thanks to artist Shingo Kimura. The illustrator is already being praised for adapting Kishimoto's art style, and they will have more chances to prove their talent as Sasuke Retsuden carries on.

What do you think about this latest Naruto manga so far? Will you be listening to the tale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.