Naruto Gets Luxury Collection From Montblanc for 20th Anniversary

Naruto has led the anime industry for decades at this point, so there was no doubt its anniversary this year was going to be big. After all, the show turned 20 years old this month, and all eyes are on the Hidden Leaf as such. Even luxury brands have Naruto in their sights, and now, the anime has a pricey new collection out courtesy of Montblanc.

The announcement went live this week in honor of Naruto and its 20th anniversary. Maison Montblanc has put forward its own luxury line based on Masashi Kishimoto's anime, and it includes everything from bags to fountain pens and more.

(Photo: Montblanc)

The collection is gorgeous, to say the least, and as you can see here, it includes a number of high-quality items. From the brand's iconic Meisterstück pen to several leather goods, Montblanc is one of Naruto's most subtle collaborations to date. But with a price tag upwards of $1,000 USD, it is by no means cheap.

What Is Montblanc

If you are not familiar with Montblanc, the company has quite a history as it dates back to 1906. Located in Hamburg, Germany, the luxury goods brand is known for its pens and top-tier leather bags as well as watches.

Luxury lovers will know Montblanc best for its pens, and they come in all types and prices. Of course, its Meisterstück model is the most recognizable. The fountain pen is considered one of the best writing instruments calligraphers can buy. But in recent years, Montblanc executives have seen an uptick in sales of its leather goods.

Naruto's Anniversary Celebrations Continue

Of course, this collaboration is not the only thing going live in honor of Naruto's 20th anniversary. The anime has only just started to celebrate, in fact. Earlier this month, the franchise made headlines when it re-animated some classic scenes from Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. And as 2022 moves forward, fans hope to learn more about the IP's future thanks to several new manga adaptations and Boruto's next arc.

What do you make of this latest luxury collaboration? Are you itching to nab any of these Montblanc pieces? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.