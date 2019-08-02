Naruto Novel Reveals A Surprisingly Romantic Sasuke Scene

The Naruto franchise, much like a number of anime and manga series, continues to tell its story outside the mediums for which it is most known. In the recent novel, Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust, a new mission is given to both Sasuke and Sakura while Naruto himself attempts to stave off a new illness within the Fire Country. The story comes from author Jun Esaka and doesn’t just dive deeper into the characters of Sasuke and Sakura, but their relationship with one another. One Twitter fan managed to find an excerpt that shows a surprisingly softer side of the last survivor of the Uchiha clan.

Twitter User OrganicDinosaur shared this heartfelt scene where Sasuke is introduced to the idea of giving your significant other a wedding band in order to show off your relationship to the world:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I received a few requests to directly translate and flesh out the ring scene from CH.1 of Sasuke Retsuden~ 💍 pic.twitter.com/gXPIA9kMIV — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) July 31, 2019

Sasuke and Sakura’s relationship has definitely had its ups and downs, with the pair not becoming “official” until Boruto: Naruto Next Generations proper. Sakura had always had a crush for the last remnant of the Uchiha clan, with Sasuke showing indifference toward the healing ninja for nearly their entire time together in Team 7 in both the Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden series. When Sasuke’s goal was to only get revenge on his brother Itachi for the death of his clan, he shoved Sakura to the side numerous times and even her heartfelt pleas wouldn’t stop the Uchiha from leaving Konoha toward the end of the initial Naruto anime.

In visiting the world of Konoha, audiences often can see firsthand just how different their culture is from our own so it’s always great to see little nods like this one that goes to show how the practices we know may not even exist in this ninja universe. It’s clear that Sasuke holds Sakura in a special place within his heart as JiJi clearly explains the wedding band tradition, making the Uchiha realize that he has no way of showing his feelings for Sakura to the world.

What do you think of this heartfelt scene in the recent Sasuke and Sakura novel? What other easter eggs do you know that fall within the Naruto universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.