Naruto Drops a Pain Arc Easter Egg in New Boruto Episode

The war between Isshiki and the strongest ninjas of Konoha has begun in the anime adaptation of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations but it seems as if the big showdown is paying homage to the past with a reference to the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden. With one of the biggest battles in Shippuden’s history being Pain’s arrival at the Hidden Leaf Village and his subsequent confrontation with Naruto, one of the other Konoha ninjas took the opportunity to fight the Akatsuki member, which it seems has been translated into the latest animated series.

The comparisons between the Kara Organization of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and the Akatsuki that stalked the ninja world in both Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden have, understandably, been present throughout the latest storylines of the franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto. With both villainous collectives attempting to fulfill the wishes of the Otsutsuki, both rogue ninja groups have found different ways to threaten the Hidden Leaf Village while also putting together some of the most dangerous villains in the world to steal the chakra of the world at large. While fans will have their favorite between the two groups, they each discovered new ways to threaten the world of Naruto during their histories.

Reddit User Lian Lian 027 shared this comparison between Naruto’s fight against Jigen and Hinata’s fight against Pain, proving that the power couple of Konoha has more in common than we might have thought and the Seventh Hokage has learned some new skills from his wife over the years:

The battle between Isshiki and the strongest ninjas of Konoha will change the world of Konoha forever, with the anime adaptation moving at a rapid pace to adapt the events that took place in the manga. With Masashi Kishimoto returning to writing duties on the manga for this particular fight, and beyond, anime fans should prep themselves for some massive changes, a few of which might certainly have some viewers shedding tears before the latest storyline comes to a close.

