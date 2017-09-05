Naruto Shippuden Officially Confirms Anime’s End

For any of you anime fans who were holding out, it is time you let go your last bit of Naruto hope. For months now, longtime fans of the franchise have been waiting anxiously to hear when Naruto Shippuden would make its last run around the block. The anime caught up with Masashi Kishimoto's manga some time ago and has been animating post-finale epilogue novels concerning the likes of Sasuke and Shikamaru.

However, those extra story arcs are now coming to an end, and Naruto Shippuden has no plans to create any more content. The 500th episode of Naruto Shippuden has debuted already, marking the end of an anime era.

So, yes - it's okay to cry.

Taking to Twitter, the official account for the Naruto franchise shared a poignant message with fans about the anime's end. The tweet features a profile shot of Naruto on his wedding day as he looks off to the Hokage Mountain in Konoha. The message recounts the humble origins of the franchise which first became an anime back in 2002. The original Naruto show ran for several years before Naruto Shippuden made its debut in February 2007. The sequel series followed Naruto and his ninja comrades as they continued to train - and the former only became more determined to bring his rival Sasuke home.

"The story that has been going on for as long as 14 and a half has finished here! Konoha Secret Welcome Diary "Celebration Words" Please take a closer look!" the profile asked fans.

Even though Naruto Shippuden is finding its end today, the franchise will not die out just yet. Thanks to Studio Pierrot and TV Tokyo, Konoha will stick around a bit longer thanks to one boy named Boruto. Next month, an anime spin-off titled Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will make its debut. The new show will follow Naruto's eldest child as he enters the ninja academy with his friends. It will be there that Boruto learns about the true meaning of a ninja way and discovers how difficult it is to live under his father's bright legacy.

You can check out the synopsis for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations below:

"The village of Konoha has managed to change, modernized next to an era of peace. Raising high constructions, large computer monitors of transmission of images (televisions last generation), divisions and divisions (streets) connected to run (to mobilize) electric cars, The way to live in the ninja era has changed ...

The leader of the village is, the seventh Hokage. Boruto is the son of Naruto Uzumaki, to become a ninja must enroll in the school "ninja academy". But the students in the surroundings see Boruto with prejudiced eyes for the thing of being "the son of the seventh Hokage". However Boruto has unprecedented capabilities.

Boruto will meet new friends, and there will be an incident mystery how he will face this challenge, inside the heart of the whole team, now the story of "Boruto Uzumaki," begins."