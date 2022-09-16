Naruto Stage Play Cancels Performances Due to COVID Outbreak

The anime world has had countless live-action stage plays over the years, with franchises such as My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and many more making their way to the arena. Naruto has had quite a few stage plays in the past, with performances covering the earlier life of the Seventh Hokage and recently creating new live-action renditions that document the events that took place during Naruto: Shippuden. Unfortunately, the play is facing cancellations due to an unexpected COVID-19 outbreak.

The first twelve performances for the play, titled Live Spectacle NARUTO – Ninkai Taisen, Kaisen (Shinobi World War, Outbreaks), have announced that they will be canceled as a result of a coronvirus outbreak, with the production offering the following announcement:

"We had been preparing for this show by taking the utmost precautions and measures in compliance with the guidelines for the prevention of the spread of the new coronavirus infection of the National Association of Public Cultural Facilities and the guidelines for infection prevention measures of the Performing Arts Network in Emergency Situations.

However, several people involved in the show showed symptoms of fever, and as a result of PCR testing, it was determined that they were infected with the new coronavirus.

As a result of discussions by the production committee, we have decided to cancel all 12 performances of the "Live Spectacle NARUTO – Ninkai Taisen, Kaisen" in Tokyo from September 17 to 25, 2022. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to those who have been looking forward to the performances, and for the short notice of this announcement."

The anime adaptation released a trailer to highlight some of the actors that will be bringing the heroes and villains of the ninja world to life and if you haven't watched it before, you can check it out below to see their renditions on Masashi Kishimoto's colorful characters:

Unfortunately, none of these anime stage plays have made their way to the United States, though with the medium's popularity continuing to grow over the years, it might only be a matter of time until the West can see these live as well. Earlier this year, the live-action stage play of Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away made its way to Hulu, proving that there is an audience out there for these adaptations.

Via Crunchyroll