This Viral Video Brings Naruto’s Water Style into Real Life

Naruto has been around for well over a decade, but fans are still finding new ways to promote the title. While Boruto welcomes in a new generation of fans, others are taking ninjutsu to the streets, and one fan wowed everyone with their well-timed take on a very popular technique.

After all, it isn’t everyday you see a kid take to a water park and pull a Naruto jutsu so perfectly even the Mizukage would be scared.

Over on Reddit, a now-viral video has gone live showing off a group of friends at a water park. One boy is seen jumping into a shallow pool before doing a set of hand signs from Naruto. These signs are whaat allow ninja to use jutsu in the anime, and this kid nails the sequence. A torrent of water comes splashing down on the kid and his friends which makes it seem as if his jutsu worked.

Of course, audiences know the clip all comes down to timing. The water park here seems to have a collection bucket which dumps water out on schedule. You can tell by the water dripping on the boy doing the hand signs, and it just so happens he nails the timing of the bucket overturning.

Naturally, the fun video has gained the approval of Naruto fans, but there is a bit of debate surrounding the clip. No one can tell what kind of technique the boy whipped out at the park. Some firmly believe the Water Dragon jutsu was used while other fans are rallying behind a Water Wall. So if you someone could get a definitive answer from the Mizukage, that would be great!

