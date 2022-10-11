Naruto's Voice Actor on How Growing Up Has Changed the Hero

It's been twenty years since the Hidden Leaf Village became a major locale in Shonen history, as Naruto from Masashi Kishimoto has continued over three series in Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Over these decades, one voice actor has been portraying the Seventh Hokage, and Maile Flanagan has been more than happy to celebrate the franchise whenever she can. In a recent interview with Crunchyroll, Flanagan took the opportunity to reflect on her career in the series as well as stating how growing up has changed Naruto Uzumaki.

Maile took the opportunity to discuss how her approach to portraying an adult Naruto differed from how she portrayed him throughout his childhood, with Flanagan retaining the role in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations:

"Well, I try and be a little more stern. A little more emotionally stern, I guess. A little more emotionally grounded. The first several episodes of Boruto, not gonna lie, there was a lot of me lecturing. I was like, "Is this how it is?" Then that stopped and it got to be very adventuresome, fun and interesting. I got to do some fighting again, which was fantastic. And some really emotional stuff."

On top of this breakdown, Flanagan also took the opportunity to examine her time with the series as she has been voicing the Seventh Hokage for decades:

"What's extraordinary is that cartoon characters don't always, or often, hardly ever grow up. As an actor, it's so great to be able to play those different mindsets, ages and emotions that go along with it. The 20 year thing is kind of mind-blowing. We used to joke about it, Elizabeth McGlynn and I. I was like "Will we do this in 20 years?" Then it's like...we are. [laughs] [McGlynn] is not directing [Naruto] anymore. She directs a lot of stuff, but not [Naruto anymore]. The other directors, Susie and Ryan, hats off to them, because I think of Suzy is newer, and I've been working with her forever. And then I think Ryan is newer and he's been at the studio 10 years now. There was no sense of time with Naruto."

Via Crunchyroll