Naruto's 20th Anniversary Promo Proves the Anime Needs a Reboot

Naruto is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the original anime adaptation premiere in Japan with a slick new promo that re-animates some of the anime's biggest highlights, and it was proof positive that the anime needs a major reboot. Originally premiering back in Japan in October 2002, the franchise as a whole has grown to huge new levels thanks to the worldwide success of the anime in the years since. But now that it's been two decades since it first began, many new eyes are being introduced to the anime for the first time. So they should get the best first impression.

It's been 20 years since the anime first began, and while many new fans are currently enjoying the sequel series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it's been tough for fans to go back and check out the original's two decade old production. But with the new promo showing off what some of the anime's biggest moments can look like with a modern day level of attention, it's also a great argument that a full reboot of the series (potentially more streamlined) would be just as big of a hit as it was back then. Maybe even bigger! Check out Pierrot's 20th Anniversary Naruto animation below:

Fans have seen many other classic action series coming back for a new anime production with high profile franchises like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Rurouni Kenshin (despite the author's very notable and controversial arrest a few years ago) being the recent examples. This is only a few of the wider reboots we have gotten in the years since, and Naruto would be a welcome addition to that slate. Imagine how the series could have a much stronger run if it just adapted the material from the manga without the original content that had slowed down the anime originally.

It might be impossible for the series to actually make that happen considering Pierrot's major productions on their slate right, and it would eat into Boruto's anime schedule, but a full reboot would be an explosive release that fans would want to see more of in the future. At the very least, this anniversary promo showcases what could be if the anime went full into a huge new reboot in the future.

