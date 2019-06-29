Naruto Fans Point Out Why Boruto is Such a Prodigy

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been a notable sequel series to Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto. Not only has it played out in three different iterations with a movie, anime, and manga all telling different Boruto stories, but it has introduced a much different protagonist in Naruto’s son. Boruto has been a much different shinobi than his father, and has goals all of his own as he tries to find his own ninja way. He also seems more adept at ninjutsu than his father was.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has hinted that Boruto just might be a ninjutsu prodigy, and fans have pointed out a major argument as to why this is true as he’s already tapped into three types of chakra.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#DailyNarutoTrivia No. 159 – Boruto Uzumaki is a prodigy in chakra that he has three chakra natures by his rookie year as a Genin: Wind, Lightning and Water Release. The average Jonin only learns 2 or 3 in their careers. pic.twitter.com/FrMkB5a7K0 — Dan’s Naruto Facts (@danbito_) June 24, 2019

As highlighted by @danbito_ on Twitter, Boruto Uzumaki is a chakra prodigy due to the fact that he’s tapped into Wind, Lightning, and Water chakra natures during his rookie years as a Genin ninja. Multiple natures usually takes a long time to master, with most Jonin only learning two or three types throughout their ninja careers. Given Boruto’s initial reluctance to hard work, this makes for a much different trajectory for the character than Naruto had.

There was a worry that the sequel could go on to tread familiar ground, but clearly this isn’t the case as Boruto’s abilities come easier and more naturally. Compared to Naruto working hard for everything he’s ever had in order to gain the trust around him, Boruto’s life is already full of friends and family who love him. Without the need for power, Boruto’s got it in his hands.

So it’s going to challenge his character in a much different way as he learns that he can either work hard and hone these naturals skills, or he can become a shadow of what his father was. It’s an interesting dynamic that hopefully will be explored further in the future.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.