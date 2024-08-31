Dragon Ball Recruits My Hero Academia Creator for New Anniversary Art

Dragon Ball is celebrating its 40th anniversary of the manga later this Fall, and the franchise has recruited My Hero Academia’s creator for help with the new project. My Hero Academia has been taking over the Summer as not only does it have a currently airing anime with Season 7, and a new feature film hitting theaters in Japan with My Hero Academia: You’re Next, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi officially brought the manga’s ten year run to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It means fans have been celebrating just how far it’s come in that time.

Now My Hero Academia is going to help Dragon Ball celebrate its own major milestone. Dragon Ball will be kicking off a special art exhibition in Japan later this year to commemorate 40 years since the debut of Akira Toriyama’s original manga series, and Shueisha has recruited Shonen Jump’s other prominent creators over the decades for a special makeover of all 42 volumes of the original series. Past entries have been seen from the likes of Hunter x Hunter’s Yoshihiro Togashi and more, and now My Hero Academia‘s Kohei Horikoshi has been tasked with the next entry revealing next month.

https://x.com/WSJ_manga/status/1829503222912004241

Where to Find My Hero Academia

If you wanted to catch up with the My Hero Academia anime to see what Deku’s up to now, you can find all six previous seasons and the now airing Season 7 streaming its episodes weekly this Summer with Crunchyroll. You also can find Kohei Horikoshi‘s entire manga now completed with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what happens instead. The anime will also be hitting the big screen in the United States and Canada with a new movie releasing on October 11th.

This will be the fourth film in the long running anime franchise, and TOHO Animation teases what to expect from My Hero Academia: You’re Next as such, “‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”