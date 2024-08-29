Transformers Announces Anime Collab With Studio Trigger

This year marks a big one for the Transformers IP as it has hit its 40th birthday. Back in 1984, the world was introduced to a slew of robots in disguise that have since become legends. With countless shows and brand deals to its name, Transformers is a massive franchise, and a new announcement confirms the IP is doing a collab with Studio Trigger.

Yes, that is right! Studio Trigger, the home of hit anime like Promare and Kill la Kill, is about to take a swing at Transformers. The the pair are teaming up for the toy brand’s 40th anniversary as Studio Trigger is planning to drop a PV hyping the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TF_pr/status/1828962018163868116?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

At this time, there is little information available about the anime collaboration, but Studio Trigger says its teaser will premiere soon. The anime staff has until the end of the year to make Transformers‘ 40th anniversary, after all. Takara Tomy, the Japanese toy brand that founded our fave robots, brought Transformers to life with Hasbro all those decades ago. Takara Tomy rebranded its Micro Change and Diaclone toy lines in Japan for Western markets, and with some guidance from Hasbro, the rest became history. Today, there are several generations of Transformers for fans to stan, and Studio Trigger will find a way to pay homage to them all.

Of course, this anime deal is not the only thing on the horizon for Transformers. Not long ago, the IP announced it is doing a special collab with Godzilla, and the franchise has a movie on the way to boot. On September 20, Transformers One will make its way to theaters in the U.S., and it promises to depict the early years of Optimus Prime’s relationship with Megatron.

What Is Transformer’s Next Big Project?

Want to know more about Transformers One ahead of its launch? No problem! You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.”

What do you make of this Transformers teaser? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram.