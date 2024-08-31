Oshi no Ko Season 2 Cools Down the Summer With New Poster

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has reached the final wave of its episodes for the Summer, and the anime is winding things down with a special new poster. Oshi no Ko Season 2 is now in the climax of the 2.5D Stage Play arc as Aqua and the other actors are each facing their biggest moments of the play, and that means it won’t be too much longer before the season wraps up its run of new episodes for the Summer. It’s quite a lot of emotions to work through, and that’s especially true for the cast as they face their toughest challenges yet.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has hit a bit of a speed bump with an unexpected delay for the premiere of the next episode (premiering next week instead of later this week as originally scheduled), but that doesn’t mean things have stopped entirely for the anime. With the Summer season already sparking some fun new visuals featuring looks at the characters that won’t have that kind of free time in the anime’s actual episodes, Oshi no Ko is helping to cool down the Summer with a special new poster featuring Aqua, Melt, and Taiki. Check it out below:

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Season 2

Featuring a returning staff and voice cast from the first season, Oshi no Ko Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on HIDIVE alongside their launch in Japan if you wanted to catch the new episodes as they air for the Summer (along with all of the currently available episodes from the first season). Running for 13 episodes in total, HIDIVE teases what is going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2’s new episodes as such:

“Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”

Oshi no Ko will also be making its live-action TV series debut with Prime Video globally beginning on November 28th. Currently listed to run for eight episodes, the series will then be followed with a new feature film release hitting theaters in Japan on December 20th.