One Piece Dub Announces Vegapunk Voice Cast

One Piece has officially kicked off the Egghead Arc with the English dub release of the anime, and with it has revealed the voice cast behind Dr. Vegapunk and his satellites. One Piece: Egghead Arc serves as a very important turning point for the anime series as it is the first major arc for the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s long running franchise. This first arc introduces Luffy and the Straw Hats to the mysterious scientist Dr. Vegapunk and the many experiments across his future island laboratory. While the Japanese broadcast has had a few months to work through its events, the dub is catching up fast.

One Piece’s English dub broadcast is now in the midst of the same arc that the Japanese broadcast of the anime is currently in, and that’s a milestone that hasn’t been crossed for quite some time. This new arc comes with a huge new wave of characters, and following the confirmation of Kent Williams as the voice of Dr. Vegapunk himself, the rest of Vegapunk’s satellites have been revealed as well as the English dub release has hit digital storefronts ahead of its streaming release next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The English dub Vegapunks are here! 🧠 #ONEPIECE



I didn't just cast these 7 actors because they sound great. I also cast them because they are all brilliant, vibrant, and hilarious, much like Vegapunk himself.



We can't wait to share what we've been concocting in our lab! 🧪 pic.twitter.com/9sQmCGdWGr — Emily Fajardo (@EmilyJFajardo) August 26, 2024

One Piece: Egghead Arc English Dub Cast

The new additions to the cast for One Piece: Egghead Arc (as confirmed by voice director Emily Fajardo) include the likes of Kent Williams as Dr. Vegapunk, Markus Lloyd as Shaka, Maddie Morris as Lilith, Lindsay Seidel as Edison, Aaron Dismuke as Pythagoras, Jad Saxton as Atlas, and Robin Clayton as York. The English dub release for One Piece: Egghead Arc starts with the launch of One Piece Season 15 Voyage 1 Episode 1086-1096, which is now available for purchase on digital storefronts and will begin streaming with Crunchyroll beginning on September 17th.

If you wanted to go back and check out the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio in the meantime. If the manga is more your speed, you can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next in the series instead.