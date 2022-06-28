Neon Genesis Evangelion Cosplay Stands Tall With Eva Unit-01

Neon Genesis Evangelion is often touted as one of the best anime series to ever hit the small screen, with four movies helping to retell the story of Shinji Ikari and his fellow NERV pilots as they fought against the angels via Rebuild of Evangelion. With the series set to hit the big screen once again later this year in North America as Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, one cosplayer has decided to bring a much smaller version of Eva Unit 01 to life with some spot-on materials to capture the aesthetic of Shinji's mech.

Creator Hideaki Anno used his own personal feelings in weaving the story of NERV, with the young pilots of the EVA units struggling with various mental health issues of their own. While the latest Evangelion films took the opportunity to retell the classic story of Neon Genesis Evangelion, they also further explored the mental states of Shinji and his friends. As it stands, Anno hasn't revealed if there will be any future stories in the world of NERV, though considering how popular the series, it wouldn't be a surprise if we see another retelling at some point down the line when it comes to the world that saw mechs versus angels.

Twitter Cosplayer 11Vadu shared this unique new take on Shinji's Eva Unit, which remains one of the most notable mech suits not just within the world of Neon Genesis Evangelion, but within the medium of anime as a whole:

While a specific return for Evangelion is still a mystery, Eva Unit 01 appeared in a crossover poster for the new "Shin Universe" that sees the likes of Godzilla, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider. If all these characters were to one day meet, it would definitely be one of the biggest anime crossovers of all time, though we are left scratching our heads as to whether or not Shinji and friends would be brought into the world of live-action for this potential meeting of heroes and monsters.

What do you think of this new take on the Eva Unit 01? Do you think we'll eventually see the world of NERV clash against the monsters and heroes that were introduced as a part of Hideaki Anno's Shin Universe?