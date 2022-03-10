Neon Genesis Evangelion Creator Discusses Whether the Anime Is Finished

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a name most anime fans know by heart. Even if you haven’t seen the mech series, Hideaki Anno birthed a truly special story when the anime went live decades ago. Evangelion is now considered one of the greatest sci-fi series in television to date, and its most recent adaptation came to life last year after a long, long wait. But if you are waiting for the anime to announce a new project, well – you might want to reconsider the choice.

As it turns out, Anno is pretty well and done with Evangelion. After finishing the anime’s latest film run, the creator did a Q&A recently and confirmed he is really done with the hit series.

A fan asked Anno if he is truly finished with the anime, and the creator made it clear that was the case. “This is the third time I’ve finished it, so I think that’s enough,” he shared.

Of course, fans of Evangelion know that’s the truth. Anno has come back to the franchise time and again. After finishing the main TV series in 1996, the franchise put out The End of Evangelion in 1997. The anime then returned under Anno’s supervision with the Rebuild of Evangelion films. The film run began in 2007 and finished last year at long last. The Rebuild of Evangelion run reboots the original TV series while altering some surprising plot lines and endings. So if you have not checked out the movies, you should do so ASAP.

If you have not watched Neon Genesis Evangelion, you can find it streaming on Netflix as well as Funimation. The show’s full synopsis can be found below if you need more details:

“In 2015, Tokyo-3 is under attack from “Angels,” extraordinary beings that possess various special abilities. Multipurpose Humanoid Decisive Weapon, Evangelion is the only method to counter these Angels, and Shinji Ikari is chosen as its pilot. The battle for the fate of humankind has begun. Exactly what are the Angels? What is destined for the young pilots? And what will become of humanity?”

What do you make of Anno’s comment about Neon Genesis Evangelion? Do you feel like the franchise has run its course? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

