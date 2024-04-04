Neon Genesis Evangelion Drops Surprising Prius Collaboration

Neon Genesis Evangelion might not have any anime projects on the horizon, but it will be some time before anime fans forget about the world of Shinji Ikari and NERV. In recent history, creator Hideaki Anno didn't just focus on the Rebuild of Evangelion films, but also creating the "Shin Universe" starring the likes of Godzilla, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider. While the future isn't set for the Eva pilots, a crossover with Prius of all things has hit the internet, allowing anime fans to transform certain vehicles into Eva units of their own.

Neon Genesis Evangelion took the anime world by storm thanks to its cerebral story that saw Shinji Ikari and his fellow mech pilots fighting against celestial beings known as "Angels". Since the original anime, the story has been revisited via feature-length films, manga spin-offs, and various projects that brought fans back to NERV in one way or another. Hideaki Anno has a clear love of his characters and the world they inhabit but he might not revisit them as after decades working in the anime industry, the legendary creator had announced that he is retired. Still, we have seen several anime creators renege on their retirement commitments, so who's to say that we might not see Anno do the same.

Neon Prius Evangelion

The official Evangelion Online Store took the opportunity to share the a new "EVA Automotive Accessory NERV Emblem" for Priuses. While it might not make you feel like you're piloting an Eva unit when you jump into your vehicle, it does elicit the design of the organization that brought Shinji Ikari into the fold. Here's the translation for the anime crossover merch, "Introducing the authentic professional NERV emblem back sheet exclusively for the Prius Prius α front emblem. Professional dress-up parts with reliable quality. The emergency mark has a strong presence and the entire front grille has an Eva style."

Most recently, GKIDS brought The End of Evangelion to theaters in North America for the first time, proving that anime fans still have a desire to enter the world of NERV. However Evangelion continues in the future, its place in the anime medium has been secured.

