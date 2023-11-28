Neon Genesis Evangelion Creator's Hometown Debuts Real-Life Spear of Longinus

Neon Genesis Evangelion has earned its place as one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. Tackling heady subject matter by following the perilous battles of the young EVA pilots Shinji Ikari, Asuka, and Rei, the series didn't just receive a television series, but a handful of films that recreated the mind-bending story. To help celebrate the massive mech franchise, a real-life "Spear of Longinus" has been erected in the hometown of creator Hideaki Anno along with a number of attractions to help celebrate NERV.

Evangelion hasn't announced any future anime projects following the release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, the final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion film series. Anno, who has spent most of his life working hard in the anime world and creating live-action films, has stated that he will be taking time off from the creator's chair to get some well-deserved rest and relaxation. Aside from the world of NERV, Anno recently spent time working on the "Shin Universe", a series of live-action films that recreated the likes of Godzilla, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider under the "Shin" umbrella. Merchandise related to this universe has seen the three characters teaming up with Eva Unit 01, leaving many to wonder if the Japanese heroes will one day assemble on the silver screen.

The Spear of Longinus Has Landed in Japan

The Evangelion item that had a pivotal role in the lives of the EVA pilots is now available for anime fans to check out in Ube City, Japan. Not only has the weapon been recreated in the real world, but there are a number of attractions and special items created to pay homage to Hideaki Anno's legendary franchise.

While the Shin Universe's future is anyone's guess at this point, the characters that were transformed as a part of it still have a number of projects ahead of them. The king of the monsters has already returned to Japan in Godzilla Minus One, which will release in North American theaters on December 1st. Both Ultraman and Kamen Rider continue to receive a steady stream of television series and/or movies thanks to their respective popularity.

Do you think we'll one day see a new Evangelion series bring back NERV? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eva.