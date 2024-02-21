The End of Evangelion Coming to US Theaters For The First Time

The Evangelion franchise has rightfully earned its place as one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. The story of Shinji and his fellow teenage mech pilots has outlived the initial television series that introduced anime viewers to NERV, but fans still regard the initial outing with high acclaim. Now, for the first time ever, The End of Evangelion will receive a North American theatrical release, seeing the stunning story hitting the silver screen.

The original ending of Neon Genesis Evangelion was a wildly cerebral one, seeing Shinji recounting the earlier events of the series while also coming to grips with his life. Many anime fans at the time felt that the finale didn't adequately wrap NERV's story, and the studio responsible for the anime, Gainax, made a major announcement one month after the end. The anime studio announced that it would create two new movies to put a crescendo on the Evangelion universe with Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death And Rebirth and End of Evangelion respectively.

Return to Evangelion

The End of Evangelion will hit theaters in North America for two nights on March 17th and 20th. You can pre-order tickets, and check whether or not the film is playing in your area, by clicking here.

ALL PERSONNEL, CONDITION ONE BATTLE STATIONS. COUNTDOWN START.



THE END OF EVANGELION in theatres March 17 & 20https://t.co/aspVtokwLx pic.twitter.com/i5DKkQQVtL — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) February 21, 2024

If you need a refresher on the cerebral film that brought the initial Neon Genesis Evangelion to a close, here's how GKIDs describes the legendary anime film, "This final movie version was created as an alternative ending to the NEON GENESIS EVANGELION TV series, remaking the final two episodes from the series. SEELE plans an attack on NERV after failing to create a man-made Third Impact. After reaffirming both her own and her mother's existence in a state of despair, Asuka returns and begins the counterattack. However, new enemies descend from the heavens. Meanwhile, Shinji witnesses the horrifying wreckage of Asuka's EVA-02 while piloting EVA-01. Mass production models surround EVA-01 and perform a solemn ceremony. What does it mean to complete a human heart?"

Following the recent conclusion of the Rebuild of Evangelion film series, all has been quiet on the prospect of Evangelion returning to the anime world. As creator Hideaki Anno has recently stated that he is looking forward to taking time off following his thirty-year career, the story of Shinji and company continues to resonate with anime fans.

Will you be heading to theaters to return to the world of NERV? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shinji Ikari.