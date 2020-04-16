Neon Genesis Evangelion and Tamogachi Announces Special Collab

The franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion presents viewers with a world that is besieged by extraterrestrial beings known as Angels attempting to tear down the world of man, but now, fans of the series can have angels of their very own to raise when Evangelion themed Tamagotchis land with retailers this summer! Shinji Ikari and his fellow Eva pilots at NERV may have their own internal problems to hash out, but it’s because of these problems that they were able to bring down though they certainly never thought of attempting to raise the angels via portable electronic devices!

Last year, Neon Genesis Evangelion was introduced to a brand new generation of viewers via the streaming service of Netflix, bringing back the classic series along with its movies. Though some changes were made that had fans debating whether or not they should have been implemented in the first place, there was still an outpouring of support, which surely had a hand in these strange Tamagotchi being developed. The angels themselves were ultimately successful in their goal of not simply eradicating humanity, but changing it into a new collective as is shown in the last movie of the franchise. While the ending has caused some confusion, it certainly went to show how powerful the angels were and how strange their ultimate goal was!

Twitter User OtakuCalendarJP shared images of the upcoming line of Neon Genesis Evangelion Tamagotchi, releasing in June of this year, that will give fans of the psychological series the opportunity to choose from three different angels to raise via the convenient electronic devices:

Tamagotchi meets Evangelion → Evatchi !! You can raise more than 20 Angels to unveil the mystery of the world ! pic.twitter.com/0dsCNkYXfo — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) April 15, 2020

These will each retail once released in Japan for around $23 USD, allowing fans of Neon Genesis Evangelion to experience the franchise in a bizarre new way. Tamagotchis themselves first landed in 1996 from Bandai, giving fans the opportunity to raise digital animals by checking in on them daily and performing a number of virtual tasks that would be required of most normal pets. The Tamagotchi series has been a successful one for Bandai, gaining not only a number of video games, but even an anime series all its own. Needless to say, this upcoming crossover may be a strange one, but it is sure to turn some heads!

What do you think of this insane crossover between Neon Genesis Evangelion and Tamagotchi? Which virtual angel would you choose? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and angels!