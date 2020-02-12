Evangelion to Release Collector's Edition Manga Set This Year

Neon Genesis Evangelion may have debuted decades ago, but that isn't stopping what is often considered to be one of the best anime series of all time from being fresh in the minds of audiences to this day. With the streaming service of Netflix bringing the series back by adding the story of Shinji Ikari and NERV to its library, Evangelion has seen a definitive resurgence. Now, to capitalize on the franchise's return, the publishers at Kadokawa have announced that a brand new collector's edition will be released, compiling the entire story of Neon Genesis Evangelion into seven volumes for fans to read at their leisure!

Surprisingly enough, the manga took quite some time to finish, with the serialization taking 18 years to complete its run! Of course, this was long after the conclusion of the anime itself, so fans had to wait for quite some time to see how the story of Shinji and the EVA units ended in the manga. This new collection of Collector's Edition will being releasing in June of this year, releasing on a monthly basis until it reaches its conclusion in August later this summer.

Crunchyroll shared the update that Neon Genesis Evangelion's manga will be given a brand new edition for fans to consume, with brand new covers to each installment being drawn by the series character designer, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is looking to have a big 2020, with the final feature length film in the "Rebuild of Evangelion" series, that took the previous events and characters of the franchise and retold them with brand new story beats taking place, releasing this year. Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is slated to release this summer, tying a knot on the four film series.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.