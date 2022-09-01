All the Anime Coming to Netflix in September 2022
While October is a big month for anime overall, seeing the return of major series including My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Bleach, and the arrival of Chainsaw Man, this month will bring plenty of new, and old, anime favorites to Netflix. The streaming service, which has worn its anime love on its sleeve, has released a new list of the movers and shakers that will be hitting the platform later this month, along with those that just so happened to hit Netflix today.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean returned to Netflix earlier today with new episodes, continuing the story of Jolyne Cujoh as she attempts to clear her name while also working to save the life of her father, Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo, and the Official Twitter Account for Netflix Anime got the ball rolling on the festivities:
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean - September 1st
"Jolyne Cujoh is framed for a crime and sent to prison. When she touches a pendant she received from her father, a mysterious power begins to awaken."prevnext
Bee And Puppycat - September 6th
"On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency."prevnext
Bastard!! - September 15th
"When evil forces threaten to resurrect Anthrasax, the God of Destruction, the Kingdom of Meta-llicana calls on a volatile dark wizard for help."prevnext
Drifting Home - September 16th
"One fateful summer, a group of elementary school kids set adrift on an abandoned apartment building must look within themselves to find a way back home."prevnext
Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles - September 23rd
"While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world."prevnext
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation - September 24th
"The Elric brothers' long and winding journey comes to a close in this epic finale, where they must face off against an unworldly, nationwide threat."prev