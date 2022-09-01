All the Anime Coming to Netflix in September 2022

While October is a big month for anime overall, seeing the return of major series including My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Bleach, and the arrival of Chainsaw Man, this month will bring plenty of new, and old, anime favorites to Netflix. The streaming service, which has worn its anime love on its sleeve, has released a new list of the movers and shakers that will be hitting the platform later this month, along with those that just so happened to hit Netflix today.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean returned to Netflix earlier today with new episodes, continuing the story of Jolyne Cujoh as she attempts to clear her name while also working to save the life of her father, Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo, and the Official Twitter Account for Netflix Anime got the ball rolling on the festivities:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN episodes 13-24 are NOW STREAMING! https://t.co/zgrkUsTGSe — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 1, 2022

