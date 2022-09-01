JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Returns with New Episodes: Watch

The time has come for Jolyne Cujoh to make their comeback! After a year of waiting, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has returned with some long-awaited episodes. Today, Netflix posted the anime's newest releases, and you can binge them right now if you'd like.

For those needing more info, Netflix has released episodes 13-24. This marks the second episode drop of the series so far. At this time, reports from Japan have suggested a third will follow as Stone Ocean nears its finale.

Of course, if you are not familiar with Stone Ocean, the story is one of several in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Written in 1999, creator Hirohiko Araki crowned Stone Ocean as the franchise's sixth arc overall, and it has 17 volumes to its name. David Productions began working on Jolyne's series shortly after its success with Golden Wind wrapped. The show's first 12 episodes were released in December 2021 which you can watch on Netflix.

Need more details on the series? No problem! You can check out the show's official synopsis below before binging Stone Ocean:

"Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as 'The Aquarium.' Devastated, Jolyne takes her father's pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this 'stone ocean' that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax."

What do you make of this latest update from JoJo? Are you ready to binge this next part of Stone Ocean...?