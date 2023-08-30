Netflix's One Piece Hypes Premiere With Surprise Ship Stunt: Watch

At last, the long-lived curse on anime is ending. Despite a few successes, Hollywood has struggled with anime adaptations more often than not. That will all change this week as One Piece is ready to set sail. After years of work, Netflix's One Piece is about to go live, and the team is hyping the seafaring debut with a surprising ship stunt overseas.

As you can see below, the whole thing was captured on video in the Philippines. Netflix's One Piece has been hosting international events to hype its premiere, but this big stunt must be the coolest one yet. From the United States to France and India, these events have been huge, but Netflix's One Piece did not bring the Going Merry to all of them!

I saw a very peculiar ship in Guada, guys!

I have a feeling that a certain swordsman is following a cloud again. #OnePiece📷 #StrawHatPirates@Netflix_PH pic.twitter.com/W3gYXuGshm — 7Shizuka9⭐🍒💚💛♥️ (COMMS OPEN) (@7Shizuka9) August 29, 2023

Yes, you read that right. The Going Merry straight-up sailed into a fan event in the Philippines this week. The video was captured by netizens 7Shizuka9, and you can see just how gorgeous Luffy's ship is in person. The Going Merry is decorated perfectly with its Jolly Roger and bulkhead. And as the event went on, lights on the port went on promoting Netflix's One Piece ahead of its launch.

Of course, the hype for One Piece's new show has never been higher. The series has drawn attention since day one given its popularity, but thanks to reactions from critics, Netflix's One Piece has film lovers excited. Whether you like the anime or not, One Piece is being touted as the next big Netflix original. The show will debut on August 31st, so there are just hours to go before One Piece launches. And hopefully, Netflix will find more opportunities to bring the Going Merry to fans once the show premieres.

If you are not familiar with One Piece, you can always brush up on the series. Netflix does have the original anime in its catalog, and you can also watch the animated series on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest Netflix PR pitch? Are you excited to watch One Piece when it drops? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!