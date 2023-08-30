Netflix's One Piece Shares Final Trailer Ahead of Debut: Watch

It's just about time to set sail with One Piece. The hit series has been around for decades, and now series creator Eiichiro Oda is about to usher the Straw Hat crew into a new era. After announcing plans for a live-action adaptation years ago, Netflix will release its big TV show tomorrow, and a final trailer for One Piece has launched to celebrate.

As you can see below, the epic trailer was posted earlier today in tribute to One Piece. The live-action project comes to life with heavy masts and light hearts. After all, the Straw Hat crew cannot be distracted if it wants to find Gold Roger's treasure, but this promo proves trouble will trail the team.

Mythic treasure, powerful pirates, and a legendary crew. 🏴‍☠️ #OnePieceNetflix sets sail August 31st, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/eppFWfiVTP — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 30, 2023

One Piece fans will get to see how Neflix's adaptation handles Luffy and the team in less than a day now. The long-awaited TV series will drop on August 31st. With oversight by Oda himself, this live-action adaptation has only received positive reactions thus far. Now, the time has almost come for fans to give their full opinion, and it seems the One Piece community is rallying behind this live-action drama in a big way.

If you are not familiar with One Piece, this TV series will be a great place to start. It will adapt One Piece from its first arc just as the anime did. For those curious about the original One Piece anime, you can find the show streaming on services like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the seafaring story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this final trailer of Netflix's One Piece? Will you be tuning into the adaptation when it drops? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!