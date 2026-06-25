Netflix’s Best Horror Anime Confirms an Official New Release For Fans Ahead of Season 2

Last summer, Netflix debuted the anime adaptation of Mokumokuren’s award-winning horror manga, The Summer Hikaru Died. The manga has several awards under its belt, including the Traditional Chinese Global Special Prize at the eighth Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2022. Additionally, it also ranked first in Kono Manga ga Sugoi! for the Male Readers division in 2023. The animation studio behind the series, CygamesPictures, is famous for producing anime based on their gaming IPs, including memorable anime series like Uma Musume and wild originals like Brave Bang Bravern! The anime immediately became one of the biggest hits of the year and confirmed a sequel season not long after the finale. The manga was first serialized in Kadokawa’s Young Ace Up magazine in August 2021, and it’s already in its final phase.

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The information was shared last month when the manga entered its final arc. Additionally, while the anime’s second season has already been confirmed, it hasn’t revealed a release window or even a trailer. Although the wait for the anime’s continuation may be longer than expected, the official X handle of Newtype, an anime magazine, announced the anime’s guidebook. It’s scheduled to be released on August 31st, 2026, in Japan and awaits an international release. The series might take a few months or even years to release the guidebook after considering its domestic sales. The guidebook will include illustrations and insights on the first season, which is perfect for fans who await the sequel season.

What Is The Summer Hikaru Died About?

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

The story is set in a small village, centered around Yoshiki Tsujinaka, who grew up with his best friend Hikaru Indou. They were inseparable since childhood until one day Hikaru disappeared and returned after a week as if nothing had happened. Although the village was in chaos after his disappearance, things calmed down on the surface after his return. However, no one except Yoshiki noticed that the boy who has the same appearance and voice as Hikaru is someone else.

Yoshiki’s world turns upside down when he realizes that not only has his best friend died a mysterious death, but a strange creature is impersonating him and confessing his love. Overwhelmed by grief, Yoshiki even plans to accept the strange creature as his friend, until he starts noticing the strange occurrences happening around him. The once peaceful village is plunged into chaos and disarray, somehow tracing back to the fake Hikaru’s appearance.

The Summer Hikaru Died Is a Must-Watch For All Anime Fans

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

The biggest disappointment of this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards was how the ceremony completely sidelined this masterpiece in every category. Since the awards are decided based on a combination of fan votes and input from a global panel of judges, the anime was sidelined by more popular works. It was nominated in eight different categories, but somehow, it didn’t manage to win a single award.

Even so, this heartbreaking horror story deserves its flowers for exploring LGBTQ+ themes and the struggle for identity, all the while blending skin-crawling horror elements. All of the themes are explored beautifully with the stellar visuals, making it one of the best series of the 2020s.

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