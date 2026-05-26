One of the Best Horror Anime Stories Has Entered Its Final Arc

When it comes to horror in the anime world, finding spooky stories in this medium can often be a tough course of action. While Junji Ito tales have been well represented in the anime industry, with more live-action and anime adaptations coming down the pike, various horror manga often don’t get the chance to hit the screen. The Summer Hikaru Died was able to buck this trend, presenting a twisted tale for Netflix that has become a big hit for the streaming service. Unfortunately, the end appears to be nigh as the creator of the horror story has confirmed a major detail for the manga’s future.

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In a recent interview, the creator of The Summer Hikaru Died, Mokumokuren, confirmed that the manga was in its final arc. Specifically, the manga artist confirmed this fact while promoting a recent interview by stating, “I’ve been featured in an interview article. Since the serialization is in its final stages, it delves into some fairly in-depth topics as well. As a horror enthusiast, I feel a bit overwhelmed thinking, “Is it really okay to be covered so prominently like this…?” but I hope you’ll give it a read.” While the author hasn’t hinted at how the series will end, it makes sense that this creepy story wouldn’t run forever.

Why The Summer Hikaru Died is a Must Watch

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Most recently, The Summer Hikaru Died has run into controversy online, mostly due to the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. For the recent ceremony, the likes of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and My Hero Academia were the big winners, but the Netflix horror series received no awards. Considering how underrepresented the horror genre is in anime, and how the tale of Hikaru Indo and Yoshiki Tsujinaka has resonated with anime fans, it makes sense that some fans would feel hurt by the lack of acknowledgement.

So why is The Summer Hikaru Died such a good series for anime and horror fans alike? The series presents an interesting, psychological tale that blends skin-crawling elements with riveting characterization. For those unfamiliar with the series, it revolves around the main character Yoshiki as he immediately realizes from the manga’s start that something is wrong with his friend Hikaru. Indo reveals that he is not Yoshiki’s friend, but is rather a supernatural spirit that has taken his deceased friend’s form. Thanks to Yoshiki struggling with loneliness, he decides to stay friends with the spirit and runs into some creepy scenarios as a result. While the manga might be coming to an end, the anime adaptation is currently working on the second season of the series.

CyGames Productions, the anime studio responsible for Hikaru’s spine-tingling adventure, is also planning to bring to life another major manga series. Earlier this year, it was revealed that CyGames will be adapting Kagurabachi, the sword-slinging shonen that has become a heavy hitter for Weekly Shonen Jump.

What do you think of The Summer Hikaru Died coming to a close? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!