New Blade of the Immortal Anime Announced

In addition to the fact that a new Blade of the Immortal manga is coming, it’s now been revealed that there’s an anime in the works too. An upcoming cover of Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon magazine includes a listing for a Blade of the Immortal anime series, though it’s unclear at this time what that might look like.

First off, is this an anime series based on the original manga, or is it based on the new manga, Blade of the Immortal – Bakumatsu Arc. The new manga will be written by Kenji Takigawa and illustrated by Ryu Suenobu, and it is set in the Bakumatsu period in the 19th century, following the Edo period adventures of the original series. The sequel will reintroduce fans to the main character Manji, who will is living alone in the Tosa domain but heads to the capital for a currently undisclosed reason.

The series will reportedly feature Manji going against the strongest warriors of the Bakumatsu era, and a special preview for the sequel features historical figures such as Sakamoto Ryoma, and Shinsengumi members Okita Soji, Kondo Isami, and Hijikata Toshizo. The sequel series is set to launch in the next issue of the magazine, which releases on May 25th,

Blade of the Immortal was originally created by Hiroaki Samura for Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine in 1993, and the series was later adapted into an anime in 2008 by Bee Train and Production I.G. The series has been licensed for an English-language release by Dark Horse Comics, and even had a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike in 2017. The series is described as such:

“Manji, a ronin warrior of feudal Japan, has been cursed with immortality. To rid himself of this curse and end his life of misery, he must slay one thousand evil men! His quest begins when a young girl seeks his help in taking revenge on her parents’ killers…and his quest won’t end until the blood of a thousand has spilled!”

