New Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Funko Pops Include a Mustang Vs. Lust Pop Moment

Funko is adding to their collection of Pop figures inspired by Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood with a wave that includes a Gluttony exclusive, an awesome Pop Moment of Mustang vs. Lust, and more. Pre-order details can be found in the list below, and make sure to check out the wave of Bleach Pops that launched today as part of this week's anime drops from Funko.

What's Next for Fullmetal Alchemist?

Unfortunately, It seems doubtful that we'll ever see a full-blown sequel to Fullmetal Alchemist in the future, as Hiromu Arakawa has moved onto new projects since her time with the Elrics came to a close. Luckily, the brothers are still well-regarded in the anime world as was apparently with the two recent live-action films that brought the trilogy to an end. While the Elrics' story might be done on the small screen, another project from Arakawa might eventually hit television.

Arakawa is currently working on a new manga series titled Daemons of The Shadow Realm. While not yet confirmed for an anime adaptation, it might make its way to the screen down the line. Here's an official description for the series, "In an isolated village, two twins were born, separated by day and night. It is years later, and while the older brother Yuru has become a hunter of animals, his sister Asa has been locked away in a cage, ordered to perform a special duty that prohibits her from meeting more than a few select individuals. On an otherwise inconspicuous day, a group of armed men riding in helicopters referred to as "dragons" by the citizens, assaults the village in search of Yuru, killing everyone else on sight. When Yuru attempts to meet up with Asa and flee, he finds a dead body instead—on top of that, the person who killed her claims to be Yuru's true twin sister."

As for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, it's the second anime adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist. The manga and anime both follow brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, two talented alchemists with the ability to manipulate and transform matter. After their mother dies of a sickness, the pair attempt to resurrect her using alchemy. The experiment goes horrifically wrong, costing Edward an arm and a leg and Alphonse his entire body. Edward manages to rescue his brother's soul by binding it to a suit of armor, and the pair set out to somehow restore Al's body and Edward's limbs. During their travels, Edward becomes a State Alchemist and uncovers a conspiracy involving homonculi and the fabled Philosopher's stone.

While the first anime adaptation (simply titled Fullmetal Alchemist) deviated heavily from the plot of the manga as it eventually ran out of manga chapters to adapt, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a faithful adaptation of the manga and features numerous characters that didn't appear in the original anime series.