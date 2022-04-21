Fullmetal Alchemist Creator's New Manga Gets First International Release

✖

Hiromu Arakawa might be best known for the anime franchise Fullmetal Alchemist, but the mangaka is stretching her legs and has returned to the world of anime with a new manga series in Tsugai of the Underworld. While the series has just begun its run in Japan, it seems that the international market is set to experience this new story as it is slated to hit the French market, and most likely, an eventual worldwide release.

While Fullmetal Alchemist's story ended years ago, receiving two anime adaptations, the anime series remains a fan favorite, with two live-action sequels set to arrive this summer in Fullmetal Alchemist: The Avenging Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation. With Hiromu Arakawa's work resonating amongst readers, it is most likely only a matter of time before we see Tsugai of the Underworld receive an anime adaptation of its own.

The official description of Tsugai of the Underworld reads as such, for those who might not be familiar with the latest tale from mangaka Hiromu Arakawa:

"In an isolated village, two twins were born, separated by day and night. It is years later, and while the older brother Yuru has become a hunter of animals, his sister Asa has been locked away in a cage, ordered to perform a special duty that prohibits her from meeting more than a few select individuals. On an otherwise inconspicuous day, a group of armed men riding in helicopters referred to as "dragons" by the citizens, assaults the village in search of Yuru, killing everyone else on sight. When Yuru attempts to meet up with Asa and flee, he finds a dead body instead—on top of that, the person who killed her claims to be Yuru's true twin sister.

Before the woman can capture him, Yuru is rescued by a man named Dera, an outsider who frequently visits the village. However, it is not long before the two are cornered. In a last-ditch effort, Dera makes Yuru give a gift to the deity of the village, summoning a pair of "tsugai" whose existence is bound to reveal the truth behind these chaotic events."

