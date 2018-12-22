‘Haikyu’ Announces New Anime Series

A new Haikyu!! anime series has been announced at Jump Festa 2019. December 2016 was the last time an anime for the series was on the air.

While it's unclear whether this will be an entirely new project or a fourth season of the previous anime series adaptation, there will reportedly be a kick-off event of some kind on September 22, 2019. A Japanese teaser, translated to English, reportedly states, "It's time for Karasuno High to go to the nationals!!"

The same teaser reportedly indicates that the previously mentioned kick-off event will connect the present and the future of the anime. Whether that means exactly what it sounds like -- an event covering, say, how the series gets from where it was to now -- or whether that means it'll explain why the new anime series isn't connected to what came before is unclear. We couldn't even begin to speculate, though it is strange that it wasn't outright called Season Four if it is, in fact, the fourth season.

There is currently no release date associated with the new anime series beyond the September 22, 2019 event.

For those unfamiliar with Haikyu!!, the series from Haruichi Furudate debuted in February 2012 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and Production I.G. has so far produced three seasons of an anime adaptation. The sports manga and anime focus on a high school volleyball club at Karasuno High. Shoyo Hinata acts as its lead, highlighting the short boy's ambitions to become a "Little Giant" on the court. His rivalry with prodigal setter Tobio Kageyama throws him off guard when they wind up on the same high school team. However, as the boys find out, they are each others' secret weapon when they hit the court.

[H/T Anime News Network]