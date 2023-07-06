NewJeans Channel The Powerpuff Girls in New Comeback MV: Watch

It's time to call up a comeback, NewJeans! The K-pop group has been working hard behind the scenes on its next track release, and it won't be long now before NewJeans shares its next big single. "New Jeans" is slated to go live on July 7th with a full promotion slate, and the single's music video is here turning our favorite members into The Powerpuff Girls.

Yes, you did read that right. NewJeans is teaming up with The Powerpuff Girls. A short teaser on TikTok confirmed the collab is happening, and K-pop fans can finally see how "New Jeans" fits in with The Powerpuff Girls' iconic Y2K style thanks to the full MV above.

For anyone out of the loop, you can check out NewJeans' original teaser above for The Powerpuff Girls fun. It seems the beloved TV series is working with the K-pop group on the music video for "New Jeans". According to current promos, the members of the girl group will be transformed into their own Powerpuff personas in the video, and the music previewed in the teaser has NewJeans fans wilding out.

After all, it would put things lightly to say NewJeans is a hot topic in the K-pop industry. Back in June, the group teased its second EP with a brief listen, and K-pop fans were unleashed. When the group debuted in July 2022, NewJeans reached global stardom quickly with "Attention". The girl group took home a number of wins from South Korean music programs, and Billboard congratulated NewJeans in its own way. The publication confirmed the group was the fastest K-pop ensemble to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, and that record stands.

Soon, a new song will join NewJeans' catalog, and it will bring The Powerpuff Girls along for the ride. "New Jeans" will be part of the group's new EP Get Up which will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and more starting July 7th. You can check out the full NewJeans x Powerpuff Girls MV above!

What do you think of this cute new K-pop crossover? Are you a fan of New Jeans or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.